Envision the world through their eyes.

Envision the world through the eyes of artists from around the world. By applying artistic filters inspired by artwork you can turn any scene into a masterpiece. Over 30 different filters in three different categories ranging from contemporary, psychedelic, and street art. You can also apply filters to photos & videos you have stored in your photo library as well.

We have collaborated with popular artists around the globe to provide you with over 30 different artistic filters. All filters are interpolations of the artist's original work which will be applied directly to your photos or videos in real time.

Features

  •   Three categories of artistic filters to choose from including contemporary, psychedelic, and street art.

  •   Over 30 artistic filters to apply to your photos and videos in real time.

  •   Upload photos & videos directly from your camera roll.

  •   Share your creations with friends and family easily

